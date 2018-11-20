Farmers credit fall weather for exceptional Christmas tree crop

ROANOKE, Va. - Christmas tree lots are popping back up across Southwest Virginia.

Sweet Providence Farm started selling trees last weekend.

Farmers said this year's trees are some of the best they've seen, thanks to the weather. Even last week's winter weather, which knocked out power to the Floyd County farm for a few days and made it difficult to transport the trees, didn't set them back.

"The wet weather's been way better than last year. Last year, we had a lot of problems with trees just being drier. We were worried about them lasting through the Christmas season. Everything turned out OK, but this year's a lot better, so we've got a lot fuller, kind of healthier trees," tree farmer Nathan Kinzie said.

