Find creative Halloween costumes on a budget

ROANOKE, Va. - With Halloween creeping up, it's time to narrow down your costume options.

If you want to save some money and aren't afraid to get a little creative, Goodwill may be an option for you.

After a Halloween shopping trip, 10 News reporter Megan Woods discovered you can find brand new and gently used costumes or create your own.

Kelly Sandridge of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys says Halloween is their busiest time of year because of their variety of spooky and silly items. You can literally be anything you want to be.

They have new accessories like hats, face painting kits, masks and swords. Then you sort through their donated items to complete your costume.

Sandridge says, “You may be a pirate and you're looking for a great white shirt to go with your pirate costume. That white shirt can become part of your wardrobe later or if you want to give back to your community in a greater way, find your costume at Goodwill then donate it back and you help people in our community get back to work.”

For those who may need a little costume inspiration, for free Goodwill offers costume look books with dozens of costume ideas created from items you can find in the store.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.