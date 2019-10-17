Finding the fun: New signs to help visitors, local adventurers navigate Virginia's Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. - Over the next year or so, new signs might catch your eye across our area, making it easier to find fun attractions.

The Community Foundation awarded grants totaling $250,000 to this regional "wayfinding" project in Virginia's Blue Ridge.

Now, visitors and local adventurers will have an easier time navigating to their destination.

"This region has really grown into an outdoor region. There are many places that you can go ride bike trails, you can go hiking, you can go out on a boat, but we really found that there wasn't any directional signage directing people where to go," said Michelle Eberly with the Community Foundation.

Roanoke City, Salem, Roanoke County, Botetourt County and Franklin County will each get $50,000.

Each locality will also chip in $25,000 of its funds to the project.

The signs look similar but are still unique to each locality.

Organizers hope the signage will help increase visitor satisfaction by providing easy navigation and increasing awareness of local destinations.

"It will help us leverage gateway signage. Signage to direct visitors, residents, businesses to the large amount of attractions that this region has to offer: Our beautiful mountains, our rivers, our lakes, our vibrant downtowns, our arts and cultural venues. This is just a great effort to showcase what Virginia's Blue Ridge has to offer," said Christopher Whitlow, interim administrator with Franklin County.

