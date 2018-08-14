Former Heironimus building could soon become apartments, restaurants

ROANOKE, Va. - We may soon have an answer to the longstanding question: What will become of the old Heironimus building?

The building has been vacant for two decades, despite it being in the heart of downtown Roanoke, at the corner of South Jefferson Street and Church Avenue.

Now, the building is under contract and could soon become a blend of apartments and restaurants.

The building represents approximately 110,000 square feet. Up to 25,000 square feet of that is commercial space. There is also enough residential space for around 80 apartments, along with on-site pool and gym facilities.

Chris Johnson and Tom Dickey, principles of The Monument Companies, are the contract buyers for the property. Monument has developed vacant and historic properties throughout Richmond.

The sale is expected to go through by the end of September.

