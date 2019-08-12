Franklin County kindergarten students gifted with new books from foundation

ROANOKE, Va.- - Some students in Franklin County will go home with new books this week.

The Cummins Leadership Foundation donated a 1,000 books to all 12 elementary schools in the county. Incoming pre-K and kindergarten students will be able to pick their own book to take home for free.

Boones Mill Elementary received more than 60 books for students to choose from.

"Reading is fundamental and it really is critical that children have access to books as young as possible and they have student choice. They have choice in their books. Research has found that if students are able to choose their book they are more likely to read it," said Amy Shaver, principal.

Each school will host a book choosing party in the first two weeks of school. Boones Mill will hold theirs next Friday.

The list of schools receiving books are: Boones Mill Elementary, Burnt Chimney

Elementary, Callaway Elementary, Dudley Elementary, Glade Hill Elementary,

Ferrum Elementary, Henry Elementary, Lee. M. Waid Elementary, Rocky Mount

Elementary, Snow Creek Elementary, Sontag Elementary, and Windy Gap

Elementary.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.