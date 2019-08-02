Glenvar High School installs new turf football field

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - One of the most notoriously dangerous high school football fields in the Roanoke Valley is being replaced with artificial turf.

Turf installation is underway at Glenvar High School's stadium. Workers started laying down the turf at the beginning of the week and expect to finish the $1.5 million project by the time Glenvar's football team plays its home opener at the end of the month.

The previous natural grass field had become a problem for the school district. Games at Glenvar were routinely delayed or canceled when it rained hard due to the field flooding. On several occasions, the school had to move its playoff games from its home field because of the muddy conditions.

Roanoke County School Board Chair Donald Butzer, who represents the area where Glenvar High is located, says the new turf was a necessity for the school.

"We had safety concerns. Kids were falling," Butzer said. "We just felt it was time to create a new, safe environment for our kids."

The new field will also be able to host events other than football, such as soccer.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.