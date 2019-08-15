Gov. Northam sends team to Roanoke to evaluate early childhood education in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va.- - Governor Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam say early childhood education should be a priority. But for more than 70% of families in the commonwealth, that's not possible.

An Executive Leadership Team on School Readiness put together by the governor held a listening session at Salem High School Thursday.



They heard from stakeholders on ways to ensure all at-risk 3 and 4-year-olds in virginia have access to low cost or free care and education.

"We know if kids enter school ready, they are more likely to be successful in school, in life and beyond," said Jenna Conway, Chief School Readiness Officer.

The leadership team will submit a report on their findings to the governor in September.

