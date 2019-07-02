Grandin Theatre launches campaign to get new seats

ROANOKE, Va. - The Grandin Theatre is looking to make a major upgrade and needs your help.

The theatre is looking to replace all of its seats as it continues making upgrades.

People can either buy a single new seat for the theatre or a row of seats.

A single seat costs $360, while a row of 10 is $,3500.

If you'd like a piece of the theatre, Grandin is selling individual seats in good condition for $100 and a row of old seats (10) for $500.

Click here to buy seats.

All gifts are tax deductible.

