Group looking to restore apartments in old Lee Theatre on Williamson Road

ROANOKE. Va.- - A design group is looking to revitalize the old Lee Theatre in the Star City.

After the building on Williamson Road closed, apartments were built on the upper level. But, according to the design group in charge of the project, the space has sat empty for more than a decade.

That group now wants to renovate the space for small efficiency apartments with a commercial area downstairs.

"It's near the 10th Street corridor and bus route. Great location, and these apartments are going to be roughly 400 foot, small apartments, one bedroom, living room, nice kitchenette and bathroom. These, we can rent to younger people," said Husain Alam, of Alam Design Group.

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for Jan. 19.

