Group voices new concerns over preservation of Roanoke black history

ROANOKE, Va. - There's a new push Monday regarding concerns about black history.

With the Virginia Municipal League conference on Tuesday in Roanoke, some groups want legislators to hear their message.

Groups of protesters held signs on Monday in Roanoke on South Jefferson Street, outside the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute. Leading them was the group trying to buy the historic Dumas Center, to preserve black history on Henry Street.

They're worried that expansion and development from Carilion and other groups in the area of the Roanoke Higher Education Center could change the face of that area, including nearby Henry Street.

“If they’re trying to develop this campus around the Higher Ed building, that is Henry St. and we want to hold a piece of Henry St. as a piece of the community’s history," said Shmura Smith Glenn.

The group is also asking for change regarding the influence corporations have over politicians.

They said they'll be protesting outside Hotel Roanoke on Tuesday for the start of the legislative conference.

