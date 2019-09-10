High School Choirs Have Chance to Sing with Rock Band Foreigner

ROANOKE, Va. - A Southwest Virginia high school choir is about to get an opportunity of a lifetime: a chance to perform live and on stage with the rock band Foreigner.

Radio station Q99 and Foreigner are teaming up to turn the choir into rock stars for a day.

"Foreigner is coming to town and they actually approached us to do this contest," said Dick Daniels, Q99 morning host and program director. "Apparently, they do it in all of the markets that they do shows in and we were the lucky radio station that got called by Foreigner and we want to get one of our local high school choirs on stage with them."

The performance will happen Sept. 26 when the band performs at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. To be eligible, choirs must upload a 60-second video of their choir performing any Foreigner song. People will then vote for their favorite, and the choir with the most votes wins.

Voting ends Sept. 18, with the winner announced Sept. 19.

"I think it's going to be a memory of a lifetime," Daniels said. "They will never forget going on stage and performing a song with a classic band."

Foreigner will also donate $500 to the winning choir's music program.

Choirs can continue to enter the contest here: http://www.q99fm.com/choir-rockstars

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.