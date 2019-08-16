Hikers, dogs rescued from McAfee's Knob Trail

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A Roanoke County volunteer fire department chief is reminding people to be prepared if they're going to go on a hike.

Three hikers and their two dogs had to be rescued this week from the McAfee's Knob trail after getting lost.

Masons Cove Volunteer Fire Department Chief Emerson Schoonover said they were very dehydrated.

Crews from the Masons Cove and Fort Lewis volunteer fire departments spent several hours hiking along the trail to get to them and lead them back down.

"Make sure you've got some kind of shoes that'll support your feet. Next thing, make sure you've got plenty of water. If you think you're going to need two bottles, please carry four because when you get out there this time of year, it's just terrible. Number three, I would highly recommend if you're going in, especially after 12 o' clock, or any time you go in, make sure you carry a flashlight," Schoonover said.

This is the third call this year for lost hikers.

In 2018, there were 13.

If you're headed out on a hike, click here for information to help you prepare.

