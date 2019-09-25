Hokie statue stolen from its perch at The Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities are searching for a Hokie bird statue that was once perched outside of The Hotel Roanoke.

Around 5 a.m., Roanoke police officers say they received a call from the hotel to report the statue stolen.

Officers found that the Hokie bird was gone from its home on the south side of the building, but the base was still intact.

Authorities believe the statue was stolen between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.