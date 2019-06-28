'Home for Good' project reaches halfway mark

ROANOKE, Va. - This year's "Home for Good - The Apostles Build" project reached a major milestone in June: Construction is at the halfway point.

Ten News is working in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to build a home in Roanoke for a family of 13. Dozens of churches, sponsors and community members have rolled up their sleeves to keep this year's build on schedule.

"Our groups have been pretty spectacular," said Brian Clark, Habitat construction director. "We've had lots of people come out, lots of groups, and for a house this big, it's been absolutely critical."

The seven-bedroom house on Loudon Avenue is Habitat's biggest new construction ever. Construction should wrap up toward the end of August.

"My younger siblings, they always are asking me, 'When are we going to move in?'," said Mwenebatu Ayamba, the oldest son of the family who will move into the home.

Ayamba said the opportunity to own a home is a dream come true for his family. He said his family appreciates everyone who is helping to make their dream a reality.

"I really thank them for the hard work they're putting in, the effort," Ayamba said.

This is the fifth "Home for Good" project WSLS has been a part of.

