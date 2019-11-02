House structure fire in Roanoke County

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at about noon Saturday. The incident took place at the 300 block of Sunflower Drive, which is located in the Vinton area.

Crews found heavy black smoke coming from one end of the two-story home.

The home was occupied by two adults and two cats at the time of the fire and all made it out safely.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

