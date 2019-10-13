Hundreds of cyclists, including 10 News' John Carlin, ride for sarcoidosis research

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - WSLS 10 News Anchor John Carlin's passion for cycling became a way to educate people about his pain with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease with no known cure.

"2019 has been a journey for me the whole way," Carlin said. "I've been on high doses of medication and I've had chemotherapy."

Carlin was healthy enough to participate in the Virginia's Blue Ridge Gran Fondo bike ride Sunday morning. More than 200 cyclists participated in the ride, which raised money and awareness for the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research.

Carlin said he's fortunate to have had the strength to complete the course, which wound through the back roads of Botetourt County.

"Two or three months ago, I didn't think I would be able to make this ride today," Carlin said. "The journey is the destination, that's really the truth. I find myself looking up and enjoying the scenery more. To be here and be able to do it is extremely gratifying."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.