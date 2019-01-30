Hundreds of people gather to remember Alexa Cannon during memorial service

ROANOKE, Va.- - A powerful message of living life and loving, was in evidence when hundreds of people filled a Roanoke sanctuary Wednesday to remember Alexa Cannon.

Second Presbyterian Church was full of people connected in some way to Cannon and her family. Her pastor, Dr. George Anderson, says the family desires healing and peace during this tragic time.

"We will not dwell on how Alexa died except for this very important notes. The Cannon family made it very clear to the pastor that they want Louisa Cutting and her family to be included in our prayers for they also need God's grace," said Anderson.

Sam Cannon, shared his daughter's struggles and perseverance with her epilepsy diagnosis.

"She had a little bit of isolation, a little bit of depression, A little bit of struggle as to getting through day in and day out. When she went off to college it was very daunting for us to separate from that. But the girl was fearless. I don't know how she did it," said Sam Cannon.

He also wants people to remember how she lived and not how or why she died.

"She will bring to you her smile. The hugs and the laughs. That was for you. That was for all of us and to realize her struggles in the way she carried through every day when you were in front of her, you were what was important," said Cannon.

Her spirit can live on through others.

"Use Alexa's brief life as a guide to maybe how we can cultivate some change in our lives because whether you believe or not everyone of us are all connected," said Cannon.

The Cannons say they're grateful for the ongoing support from the community.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.