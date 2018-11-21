Ice skating returns to Elmwood Park in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Ice skating is back in Roanoke's Elmwood Park.

Elmwood on Ice officially opened Wednesday. Downtown visitors can now try their hand at ice skating and sliding. This is the fourth year Elmwood on Ice has filled the park.

You can skate Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $6 and skate rental is $2 or you can get a season pass for $75.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. says the event gets people outside and helps downtown businesses.

"It's just a great winter activity outside that gets people down here and hopefully, when they come down here, they frequent our businesses, go shopping and get something to eat as well," said Jaime Clark, marketing and communications specialist.

Elmwood on Ice lasts through January 27. For dates and times, click here.



