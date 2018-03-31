Investigation into downtown dog attack continues

ROANOKE, Va. - Ten News is working to find out if the owner of a dog that attacked two people in downtown Roanoke on Thursday will face charges.

Medics rushed the two victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after the attack.

Roanoke Police said the dog ran out of an apartment on Campbell Avenue when its owner opened the door.

A news release from the police department said one of the victims had just grabbed a toddler out of a stroller before the bull terrier bit her.

A witness shot the dog to stop the attacks. A veterinarian later euthanized it.

Ten News has reached out to the dog's owner for comment, but we haven't heard back. We're also waiting to hear from police about possible charges against the dog's owner.

Police said Thursday's attack wasn't the first time officers received reports about the dog. They said in December 2017, the same dog bit a man's hand.

Ten News also checked Virginia's Dangerous Dog Registry to see if the dog involved in Thursday's incident was on it. We didn't find it but also learned there are several exceptions to declaring a dog a "dangerous."

There's no word on how the two victims are doing.

