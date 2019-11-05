Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia inducts two into business hall of fame

ROANOKE, Va. - On Monday night, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia celebrated the biggest night in business at the Hotel Roanoke.

About 300 people came out for the 29th annual Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame celebration.

Dr. Cynda Johnson, founding dean of the VTC School of Medicine and James Smith of Smith Packett are this year's laureates.

Michael Fleming of Torc Robotics and John Lugar of Virginia Varsity Transfer and Storage are this year's entrepreneurs of the year.

"Tonight is an opportunity to be a springboard for our young people to realize that the studies they have are going to lead them into a career that can be very promising and sometimes you can do that with your friends," Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia President Katherin Elam said.

They were all selected for the momentous impact they've had on our local economy.

10 News' own John Carlin supported JA by hosting the event. JA expected to raise $70,000 from the celebration.

