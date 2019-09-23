KANSAS to play Salem Civic Center in May 2020

SALEM, Va. - Get ready to rock -- KANSAS is set to play the Salem Civic Center in 2020.

The band will bring its "Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour" to Salem on May 1, 2020.

KANSAS is famous for hits like "Carry on Wayward Son" and "Leftoverture," followed by its "Point of Know Return" album, which had the song "Dust in the Wind." The album became the band's best-selling studio recording.

Tickets for KANSAS at the Salem Civic Center go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.

Reserved seat tickets are $35, $45, $55 and $125. Preferred parking is $5.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.