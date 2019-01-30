KKK, white supremacist literature left in Roanoke, Salem

ROANOKE, Va. - People in Roanoke and Salem reported finding white supremacist propaganda literature on Sunday, according to authorities.

In Salem, a man who lives on Chestnut Street reported finding a KKK recruitment flyer in his yard.

The piece of paper was tied to a small container of birdseed to keep it from blowing away.

Police are looking into the complaint, but have not determined if the incident rises to the level of a hate crime.

Salem police say they only received one complaint, so if other flyers were left, they haven't been brought to the department's attention.

In Roanoke, on Sunday, just before noon, police responded to the 3000 block of Swarthmore Avenue Northwest.

Officers arrived to find multiple pieces of literature in front of homes in the neighborhood. The literature appears to have originated from a white supremacy group.

The literature is part of an ongoing investigation involving other local jurisdictions, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force were both notified and provided with the materials found.

