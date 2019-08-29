Kroger partners with Habitat for Humanity to help local families struggling to put food on table

ROANOKE, Va. - Kroger partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help local families struggling to put food on the table.

On Wednesday, Kroger donated $100 gift cards to about 235 families who've worked with Habitat for Humanity to finally become homeowners.

"I get to buy some of the things I love to eat as well as some of the things I really can't afford to buy all the time. So I can do it all at one time, today," said Patricia Boyd, homeowner.

This is the first time Kroger and Habitat for Humanity have worked together, and they hope to make it an annual event.

