Local woman wins national award for conservation efforts

SALEM, Va. - A local woman has won a national award that brings with it money to help maintain the beauty of the Appalachian Trail.

Diana Christopulos is the national winner of $60,000 in total grant money, which she will hand over to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy to go toward conservation efforts in Virginia. She takes the top prize of the 2019 National Cox Conserves Heroes program.

Friends and company leaders surprised her Tuesday with the news, and a large check, in Salem.

Earlier this month, Christopulos was named one of nine national finalists for the award, an honor for which she received a $10,000 grant.

The money could go toward buying land visible from trail overlooks in order to preserve its beauty.

"People hike the trail for the views. The exercise is great but you can do that in town," Christopulos said. "Anybody who's been up to McAfee Knob knows, when you get up there and you can see Sharp Top, you can see West Virginia, that's what it's all about."

Christopulos leads volunteer groups who maintain sections of the trail.

She works with the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, which handles about 120 miles of the Appalachian Trail, and she's the president of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy.

