Major upgrade underway at Fallon Park Elementary

ROANOKE, Va. - Fallon Park Elementary School in Roanoke is getting a major update.

Right now, the project is in phase one. This includes a new two-story building that will be home to 26 classrooms. Crews are installing the roof.

Soon, crews will pour the concrete slab for the media center. They have also started installing windows.

Credit: Hughes Associates and Architects

This phase is expected to be finished early next year.

Phase two includes a new cafeteria and more classrooms.

The whole project is scheduled to wrap up in 2020.

