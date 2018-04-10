Man dies after Blue Ridge Parkway possible road-rage shooting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - One man is dead after a shooting on the Blue Ridge Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the National Park Service.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m., near mile post 116.5.

One man, whose name will be released pending next of kin notification, died as a result of his injuries.

The second man, a 56-year-old, who 10 News is choosing not to identify, is currently being held by investigators.

The National Park Service says he called 911 to immediately report the shooting incident.

Once rescuers were on scene, the other man was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The FBI and National Park Service will be the lead investigative agencies with assistance from Roanoke County CID.

One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Tuesday morning, according to the National Park Service.

The shooting happened at mile marker 116 and is being investigated as a possible road-rage incident.

As the investigation continues, the Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed between mile markers 112 and 121.

This represents the stretch of the parkway roughly from State Route 24 to U.S. 220.

The FBI and Roanoke County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

