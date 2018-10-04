Man killed in industrial accident in Roanoke

ROANOKE - A local man died Tuesday morning after an industrial accident in Roanoke. The man died after a piece of equipment fell on him while he was working on site at H & S Construction Company in the 2000 block of Salem Avenue Southwest.

The man, who has not been named, was an employee for Via’s Truck & Tractor Repair, which has offices in Salem and Floyd.

Virginia Occupational Safety and Health in Roanoke is conducting an investigation. An employee handling the investigation said it could take up to six months to complete.

Stay with 10 News for more information.



