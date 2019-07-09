Man stops in Roanoke while biking across country to help Yemen

ROANOKE, Va. - A man is biking across the country to raise awareness about what he calls the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Carson Caldwell's latest stop was in Roanoke Tuesday.

He said there is constant fighting going on in Yemen and millions of people are starving.

After reading a newspaper story about the issue and learning about a nonprofit trying to raise money to help, he decided to help the nonprofit raise money.

"The humanitarian crisis in Yemen is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world today and I feel like not enough people know about it," Caldwell said. "When I first found out about it, I was quite alarmed."

As of Tuesday, he had raised about $2,000 for Baitulmaal.

He's also started a website called bike4yemen.org for people to follow his progress.

