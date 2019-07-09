Man to serve 25 years for trying to kill police during standoff in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A man who pleaded guilty to trying to kill law enforcement officers last year in Botetourt County will spend the next 25 years in prison.

Chad Montgomery, 40, of Covington, shot at police during a standoff in Troutville last September.

After leading police on a chase after refusing to pull over on Interstate 81, Montgomery barricaded himself in a Troutville apartment. The standoff lasted for several hours until officers used tear gas to get him out.

Last week, Montgomery pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted capital murder.

According to Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander, the judge originally sentenced Montgomery to two life sentences plus 30 years but suspended the sentence after 25 years.



