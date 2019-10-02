Mexican restaurant the newest addition to City Market food court

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke City Market Building's global food court is checking off another corner of the world.

Tacos Rojas Mexican restaurant opened its new location within the food court on Tuesday. The restaurant has already made a name for itself with its first location on 13th Street SW adjacent to the Memorial Bridge.

Market Building Foundation Executive Director Elliot Broyles says it took two months for Tacos Rojas to open up. He says it is a perfect fit for a food court reliant on family-owned fare.

"The first time they came to visit, we had one of the other restaurateurs in the building run up to me and say, "Is Tacos Rojas coming to the building?" Broyles said.

Tacos Rojas will still keep its original location on 13th Street SW open.

