Mill Mountain Youth Theatre previews new winter musical in special venue

ROANOKE, Va. - It was a night of music, wine and chocolate in downtown Roanoke Friday night.

The youth cast of "The Sound of Music" gave a sneak peek of their show at Chocolate Paper on the market. Shoppers were also treated to a wine tasting while the children performed.

The store will donate money from Friday's sales to the theater, and the store gives the kids a unique place to perform.

"O n the stage it's so big, and we feel very distant from the audience a lot of the time, but doing something like this is so intimate it really feels like we're all doing this together," Mill Mountain Theatre Outreach Coordinator Emma Gwin said. "They have so much fun, I think they gain confidence, which I think is so special, and really we've become a family already in just the four days we've been working together."

"The Sound of Music" runs Dec. 4-22 on the main stage at the theater.

