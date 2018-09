VINTON, Va. - Police are looking for a missing Vinton man who is considered endangered.

Dwayne Rhoades was last seen in Vinton on September 12th.

Rhoades is 34 years old, 6' and 230 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Police do not have a description of his vehicle.

If you know where he is, call 540-983-0617.

