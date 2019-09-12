Mission BBQ honors 9/11 victims and local first responders with ceremony, free meal

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke restaurant honored both the victims who died on 9/11 and local first responders.

Mission BBQ held a ceremony Wednesday and gave out free sandwiches to local first responders.

Roanoke police Chief Tim Jones said this gesture is about more than just a free meal.

"There are people who paid that ultimate cost so the rest of us could come here today and enjoy a little time together and reflect on what we all are charged to do as citizens of this great company and that is to help each other out in a time of crisis," Jones said.

Mission BBQ also provides Veterans Day sandwiches to those who served in the armed forces.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.