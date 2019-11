ROANOKE, Va. - Mission BBQ plans to honor the sacrifice of those who served or are currently serving with a special celebration on Veterans Day.

Veterans and active duty military personnel will get a free sandwich and cake Nov. 11 at the Roanoke Mission BBQ location at Towers Shopping Center.

The celebration is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a live performance of the national anthem at noon.

