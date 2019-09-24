More than 1,000 already signed up for Drumstick Dash

ROANOKE, Va. - Preparations are already underway for the Drumstick Dash.

The 14th annual Thanksgiving Day race brings out thousands every year.

Last year, the Drumstick Dash raised nearly $276,000 for the Roanoke Rescue Mission. More than 11,000 runners and walkers came out, but this year, the goal is 14,000 participants.

Already, more than 1,000 people have signed up.

"The Drumstick Dash makes it so that we can feed our guests. That's where almost all of our food budget comes from and so what we're going to do is we're going to try to get that word out there so we can feed our guests and extend our services and make sure that everyone in the valley is fed," said Kevin Berry, marketing outreach coordinator for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

