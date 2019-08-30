Three facing charges after more than 600 grams of drugs, thousands in cash found in Roanoke homes

ROANOKE, Va. - Three people were arrested on gun and drug charges in Roanoke, according to the Department of Justice.

Authorities say that Jarod Alston, 26, Antonio Weddell, 29, and Dwayne Leftwich, 31, were arrested on federal charges during an execution of a series of search warrants at homes in Roanoke as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.

Weddell and Alston were charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances including meth, heroin and fentanyl, according to United States Attorney Thomas Cullen. Leftwich is reportedly facing a firearms charge.

Investigators with the Roanoke Valley Regional Drug Unit say they found that the trio was distributing narcotics around the area in July, according to court documents.

Authorities say they executed search warrants on Wednesday at homes associated with the three on Crescent Street, Grayson Avenue and Elm Street. Investigators reportedly found more than 100 grams of suspected heroin, more than 100 grams of suspected fentanyl and more than 400 grams of suspected meth as well as guns and more than $38,000 in cash.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Roanoke City Police Department and members of the region's High Intensity Drug Task Areas (HIDTA) program.

