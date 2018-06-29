Mountain Valley Pipeline construction temporarily halted

Construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline has come to a halt.

The temporary suspension is due to erosion concerns.

Pipeline construction will resume once the erosion controls are restored.

Here is the full statement from Mountain Valley Pipeline officials:

Since inception of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project, the MVP team has been closely coordinating with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) to ensure appropriate soil erosion and sediment controls were implemented, and restored where necessary, along the pipeline route. After direct consultation with VDEQ, and in light of the recent extraordinary rainfall experienced in Virginia, we have agreed to temporarily suspend pipeline installation activities, including welding, trenching, and stringing of pipe, in Virginia. The MVP project team takes its environmental stewardship responsibilities very seriously and wants to redirect its work efforts to focus exclusively on erosion controls affected by recent weather events. As the controls are enhanced and restored at given points along the route, MVP will continue to coordinate with VDEQ to resume full pipeline construction activities in those areas.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.