Mountain Valley pipeline protesters halt work for an hour; no arrests were made

ROANOKE, Va. - A total of 40 pipeline protesters walked onto a Mountain Valley Pipeline work site near Roanoke, blocking construction at the site just before 10 a.m. Saturday. They prevented MVP work for about an hour.

The pipeline fighters chanted and did a song and dance routine. At approximately 10:45 a.m., the group walked off the site. No arrests were made.

The group held banners that read "Defend what you live, resistance = survival," "Roanoke drinks this water," "Stop franking our future" and "Anti-capitalist solidarity worldwide."

At least 10 others gathered near the site in support, some holding images of the endangered candy darter and Roanoke logperch.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.