Multiple fires broke out in Salem Frame Company, causing minor injury to firefighter during cleanup

SALEM, Va. - A firefighter has a minor injury, but otherwise, no one was hurt after a fire Thursday in Salem.

Crews responded to a fire at Salem Frame Company just before 11 a.m. to find smoke throughout the building. They soon learned there were several fires in the building's dust collection system, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

Salem Frame Company employees evacuated the building before the first fire unit arrived.

The crews worked for more than six hours to extinguish the fire.

They were able to contain the fire to the dust collection system, and there was no other damage to the building, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

The firefighter that has a minor injury was hurt during cleanup after the fire was extinguished.

The fire was an accident, according to the Salem Fire Marshal's Office. There is no damage estimate yet.

