Neighbors involved in Cave Spring shooting had history of problems, neighbors say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to a deadly shooting in Cave Spring Tuesday night.

Roanoke County police say two men, including the suspected shooter, are dead and a woman who was shot remains in the hospital.

Many times, at deadly shooting scenes, neighbors say they thought their neighborhoods were quiet places. However, that's not the case this time as they say the neighbors involved in the Cave Spring shooting had a long history of problems.

Police tape is still up around the two homes and neighbors tell us they had a long history of problems.

Police spent a lot of time looking at a black car with one of its windows apparently shot out.

There's still a lot that's unknown, but we do know the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors tell us they heard about five gunshots and they believe it happened outside, in between the two homes.

"The gunshots, I mean to be talking on the phone with my door shut and bam bam bam bam. And I'm like, 'What in the world?' And like I said, I thought it was right outside my door," said Barbara Pence, who lives nearby.

A couple of hours later, Pence heard a SWAT team yelling for the suspect to come out with his hands up.

Police tell us that's when they found him inside a home, where it appears he shot and killed himself.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims or the suspect.

They also haven't confirmed that this was a dispute between neighbors.

