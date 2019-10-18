New Fallon Park Elementary School building close to completion

ROANOKE, Va. - Fallon Park Elementary School's new addition is nearly ready for its first classes.

Phase two of Fallon Park's reconstruction is moving ahead of schedule, according to Roanoke City Schools. The new building, which will become the elementary school's main building when it is complete, is expected to open after winter break.

Fallon Park Principal Nikki Mitchem said her school is looking forward to the move.

"The teachers are getting excited and asking questions every day about the transition," Mitchem said. "Students and families in the community are getting excited. We're right there at the cusp, and we're ready."

After phase two is complete, most of the old Fallon Park building will be demolished to make way for phase three of construction.

The entire project is estimated to be complete by the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

