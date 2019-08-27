New Oktoberfest coming to Vinton

VINTON, Va. - The Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Big Lick Entertainment are teaming up to host the area's first-ever Oktoberfest.

The festival will happen alongside the annual Vinton Fall Festival.

There is going to be a beer garden with German food and activities.

The Fall Festival has been going on for 17 years and attracts 10,000 people annually. Organizers said Oktoberfest will be an exciting twist to bring even more people downtown.

"Merging the two festivals together I think is what's going to make us unique in the area and hopefully let us stand out from the other things that are happening," said Angie Chewning, the executive director of the chamber.

The free fun kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After the festival, the fun continues behind Twin Creeks Brewing Company for its first ever Rocktober-fest.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.