New restaurant expected to be catalyst for revitalization in Wasena

ROANOKE, Va. - Wednesday marked a big step toward bringing new life to an historic Star City neighborhood, as a new restaurant officially opened in Wasena.

City leaders expect it to be a huge catalyst for revitalization.

Since it opened about three weeks ago, the owner said it's had lots of community support, with lines of people sometimes stretching down the sidewalk.

The restaurant, called Bloom, is expected to lead to lots of growth in Wasena that city leaders said the neighborhood hasn't seen since the 1960s. That's why the owner decided now was the time to open. He said restaurants can often be the first step for growth in neighborhoods.

Bloom is all about community. The modern American small plate restaurant is focused on locally sourced foods.

"Local is key for us, not only for flavor and quality, but also just giving back to the community and doing our contribution and making sure that the Roanoke Valley, the region and everyone in the area can truly thrive," chef and owner Nate Sloan said.

A new coffee lounge opened across the street just before Bloom, joining other new businesses along main street. There are plans to revitalize some of the other vacant buildings in Wasena as well.

