New road approved; Ballast Point one step closer to getting new neighbors

The largest industrial park in Botetourt County is one step closer to further development.

The county just received a $600,000 grant from the Commonwealth Transportation Board to build a road to access land at Greenfield.

Right now, Altec, Eldor and Ballast Point all call Greenfield home, but there's room for even more large companies to move in.

“This is one of the premier industrial parks in the region, and being able to have access to that land is going to be vital for future economic development,” said Cody Sexton, assistant to the county administrator.

The county hopes to have the road built within a year.

