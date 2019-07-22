New Roanoke library is sign of investment into Northwest

ROANOKE, Va. - People in northwest Roanoke now have an updated space to access books, online resources and more.

City leaders held a grand opening ceremony Monday for the new Melrose Branch Library, which is located next door to Goodwill.

10 News got its first look inside the sleek, modern space. With 35,000 items it’s Roanoke’s largest neighborhood branch.

“We’re doing some great things especially with reading and preparing our young people to go to even greater heights -- and for the adults. It’s a continuing learning facility,” Mayor Sherman Lea said.

The upgrades were a part of the city's efforts to invest in the Melrose area.

“This whole avenue has come alive,” Lea said.

In the library, there are all-new computers, a new lab with many different educational tools and space to host other programs. A new playground is being built outside.

There are also plans to serve meals to children at the library.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.