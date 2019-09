HOLLINS, Va. - Changes are coming to the Hollins area of Roanoke County.

There's a traffic light going in at the intersection of Plantation Road and Lila Drive that's expected to be done sometime next year.

On Plantation Road from Walrond Drive to Gander Way, there will be changes include new crosswalks, a turn lane and trees.

And Williamson Road at Peters Creek will see sidewalk changes, crosswalks and more. Those changes are expected in 2022.

