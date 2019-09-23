Ninja course, ax throwing among new things coming to Roanoke's GO Fest

ROANOKE, Va. - Now in its ninth year, Roanoke's Go Outside Festival, more commonly known as GO Fest, continues to bring new things to keep the annual event fresh and exciting.

One new activity for 2019 is the Adventure Gym, featuring challenges and obstacles as seen on "American Ninja Warrior." Those up to the challenge will be able to test their skills by attempting five obstacles including a rolling log, a trapeze swing, a cargo net, a pipe shuffle to floating boards, a salmon ladder and an unstable bridge, with a finish on the classic warped wall.

There will be free competitions throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.

That's not all that's new this year: A Saturday night oyster roast, as well as ax throwing and human foosball games throughout the weekend, will surely be highlights of this year's festival.

Don't forget, due to renovations at Rivers Edge North, this year's GO Fest will take place at Rivers Edge South.

GO Fest will be packed with more activities than you can do in three days, including camping, biking, paddling, races, fishing, climbing and more.

What started in 2011 with just 4,500 attendees has since grown to 35,000 attendees last year.

