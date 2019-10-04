No one hurt in fire at Burger King in Salem

iStock/klikk

SALEM, Va. - A fire caused an estimated $30,000 worth of damage to a Burger King in Salem.

Crews responded to a fire at the Burger King at 815 West Main Street on Thursday just after 4 p.m., according to Salem Fire-EMS.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from an exhaust vent. The first units, who arrived within just a couple minutes of receiving the call, spotted flames on the roof.

Firefighters determined that the fire was most concentrated in the exhaust ductwork of a broiler. They contained the fire to that area, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

The building was evacuated, and no one was hurt in the fire, which was determined to be accidental.





