No one hurt as firefighters extinguish fire at Salem business

SALEM, Va. - A fire broke out Thursday at Salem Frame Company in West Salem.

The initial call came in around 1:30 p.m., and as of 3 p.m., the fire was under control.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire on the outside of the building.

Authorities say the fire never spread beyond outside equipment into the structure.

All employees evacuated safely, and authorities are reporting that no one was hurt.

Fire crews from Roanoke County and Roanoke City assisted Salem.

Authorities say they are often called to the Salem Frame Company site.

