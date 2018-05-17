No one injured in Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Multiple crews worked to stop a house fire in Roanoke County on Wednesday night.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 8:25 p.m. to the 8700 block of Willow Branch Road in the Clearbrook area for a reported one-story house fire.

The first crews on the scene reported seeing heavy smoke and flames showing.

The family of three was home at the time of the fire and were all able to escape unharmed; however, one cat is missing.

The displaced family will be staying with nearby relatives and will receive assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes, according to Brian Clingenpeel with the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire marshal's office is on scene to look for a cause.

Crews from Clearbrook, Cave Spring, Back Creek, Mount Pleasant and Boones Mill responded to the fire.

